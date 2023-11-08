Some believe tiny houses could help solve the housing crisis. Photo / 123RF

Tiny homes can turn into a big problem if they doesn’t comply with district rules, says the Waipā District Council.

The warning comes as the council reports a “massive” increase in interest in tiny homes, receiving between five and 10 inquiries per week.

Tiny homes have become very popular around the world in recent years and usually have a floor area of 30sq m or less. They are portable and either on a trailer with wheels or can be attached to the ground on piles.

However, the council has urged landowners to do their homework before moving tiny homes on to land.

District plan and growth manager Wendy Robinson said the council couldn’t say exactly how many tiny homes were in the Waipā district, because some were built outside the district and moved in.

“But different councils have different rules and [we are] urging people to be clear on what is required before putting a tiny home on a Waipā property,” she said.

“It’s not that [the] council is against tiny homes. They can be a great option and we absolutely understand the interest given the cost of housing. But in Waipā, there are still rules people must comply with. We’d rather they did that up front so it’s a smooth and easy process for everyone.”

Changes to building legislation in 2020 mean some, but not all, buildings under 30sq m don’t require building consent in New Zealand.

However, any building with plumbing and drainage does require building consent, whether connected to the public wastewater or not.

“Tiny homes with foundations to the ground will also need a building consent and in Waipā, they must comply with the District Plan so may also need a resource consent,” Robinson said.

“Some may be subject to development contributions, depending on where they are located.”

In Waipā's District Plan, which is the rule book that guides development in the district, tiny homes are considered a secondary dwelling.

Only one secondary dwelling, meaning one tiny home, is permitted on a piece of land, regardless of where that land is located.

The building itself must be no more than 70sq m, excluding decking and garaging, with different rules for residential, large lot and rural zones.

Robinson said the council didn’t want to “put people off”. So far there had only been two complaints about tiny homes.

“One tiny house subsequently got a resource consent and the other did not need consent given where it was.

“We don’t want to put people off. We just want to ensure people know what they are getting into before taking the plunge.”

Rules around tiny homes in Waipā can be found online. A publication produced by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), also provides some general guidance.

