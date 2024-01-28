Waikato MP Tim van de Molen suggests to keep celebrating Auckland Anniversary but shouldn't it rather be called Waikato Anniversary?

OPINION

As the warm weather rolls on, many across the Waikato will be enjoying a long weekend due to Auckland Anniversary Day.

Or should it be Waikato Anniversary Day? Waikato is, after all, the best region in New Zealand!

The mighty Waikato has a proud history and has long been a crucial region for our country. We have produced many wonderful New Zealanders, with many more Kiwis claiming a strong connection to the Waikato – whether that heritage goes back just hundreds of days, or for hundreds of years.

We boast strong food and fibre industries including the largest dairying region in New Zealand; tourism is increasingly adding value to our local economy as well as showcasing our wonderful region; we have strong industry; and we’re the equine heartland, the home of thoroughbred racing.

Hopefully, soon we’ll also be home to a Great Walk on the Kaimai Range. The Waikato is buzzing with opportunity – we need only to step up and capture it.

The Waikato is the largest dairying region in New Zealand. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

And as you’ll no doubt know, we’re a region full of wonderful people with a great sense of community, a passion for success, and an inbuilt dedication.

Since the above highlights just part of why the Waikato is the best province in New Zealand, it may well be that Aucklanders would jump at the opportunity to have their anniversary day renamed to Waikato Anniversary Day, so that they can share in our greatness.

If you see any Aucklanders over the long weekend, ask them if they’d care to join us, and let me know how it goes!

As Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet “What’s in a name?” Juliet was asking what’s the importance of a name, when the thing itself remains the same irrespective of what it is called.

Perhaps we should put a wager on it? Maybe the winner of the next Waikato vs Auckland rugby match determines the name?

Waikato NPC have broken their 2023 losing streak with a win over Auckland. Photo / Ken Nicol

The two sides last met in Round 7 of the 2023 NPC draw where Waikato had a solid win by 27-12, so those odds might lean in our favour.

The Waikato also helps to sustain Auckland, as they draw a significant volume of water from the Waikato River, which is just another reason why they should consider adopting Waikato Anniversary Day.

All of New Zealand gets to celebrate a regional anniversary (a public holiday) at some point during the year. There are 12 regions that have a named public holiday, including smaller regions than the Waikato, like Westland and South Canterbury.

Our joining Auckland in their celebrations is based on the borders of the historic Auckland province, which was abolished in 1876.

Captain William Hobson, New Zealand's first Governor, in a painting by L.C. Mitchell. Photo / Waitangi Trust Board

The anniversary was celebrated on the Monday closest to January 29, the anniversary of the arrival of William Hobson, who created the Treaty of Waitangi and was later the first Governor of New Zealand.

This history is important, but we must also ensure we’re best serving the needs of New Zealanders today, so perhaps it is time to be called Waikato Anniversary Day.

Ultimately, we can have a fun conversation about this, but I know from talking with many of you that there are a number of other more pressing issues that need to be solved first. Rest assured, we’re certainly working on that in the new government.

I’m proud to be the Member of Parliament for Waikato – irrespective of whether we get our own named holiday!

Tim van de Molen, of the National Party, is the Member of Parliament for Waikato.

