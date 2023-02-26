Tico the Sloth and Tiger are two special shape balloons set to brighten up the sky over Waikato. Photos / Supplied

Only two weeks to go until the sky above Waikato will be full of 24 bright hot air balloons as the iconic Balloons over Waikato festival celebrates its first lift-off in Hamilton after Covid-19.

People in the Waikato will then witness a sloth and a tiger floating in the sky (yes you heard this right) as they are the two special shape balloons attend welcomed this year, all the way from the United States.

Event Manager Michele Connell says the Special Shape are always the stars of the show and are set to make their return to the festival after a two-year absence.

“Special Shapes are truly unique and with none residing in NZ, they are simply stunning to see both on the ground and in the air, and we are so excited to have them back with us again,” Connell says.

She says that there will be a whopping total of 24 balloons attending which is more than ever before, flown by pilots from Australia, the US, the United Kingdom and all around New Zealand.

Tico and Tiger are from upstate New York, owned by twin brothers Scott and Todd Monahan.

There will be a few "cloud hopper" Balloons this year. Photo / Jeremy Ward, shot360.co.nz

Tico, built in Brazil in 2019, is 33.5 metres tall, and enjoys floating through the air, rather than hanging from Trees. He will be flown by balloon pilot and owner Todd Monahan.

Tiger, also built in Brazil, stands 22 metres tall and will be flown at the festival by Australian Pilot Craig Farrell.

There will also be a few “cloud hoppers”, small, one-person hot air balloons, among the balloons attending the festival. Unlike a conventional hot air balloon where people ride inside a basket, there is no basket on a hopper balloon. Instead, the pilot sits on a seat or wears a harness similar to a parachute harness.

Apart from super colourful balloons, there will be five balloons with different designs.

The Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club will be showcasing a Balloons over Waikato balloon in the Waikato colours. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club will be showcasing a literal Balloons over Waikato balloon, Carsten Bushkuehle from the South Island will return with his Abel Tasman balloon, Australian pilot Jason Livingstone will return with the Do the NT balloon and pilot Liam McGirr will fly a Te Awa Lakes balloon.

Hamilton pilot Andrew Parker is set to attend with a balloon called Dream Big. In 2013, he started a project called Flying High For Kids Project to encourage kids to follow their dreams which has seen Parker drive through 87 countries.

The hot air balloons will bring magic to the Waikato skies, from March 14 to 18, flying every morning from 7am from Innes Common at Hamilton Lake.

For more information visit www.balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date daily flying information.