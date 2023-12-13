Thumbs up and thumbs down

Every week, we ask Taupō and Tūrangi's residents about their Thumbs Ups and Thumbs Downs.

Every week, we ask Taupō and Tūrangi's residents about their Thumbs Ups and Thumbs Downs.

Thumbs up

A big shoutout to the crew who delivered the Family bonfire at Kinloch - a great time was had by all. Thumbs up to Russell, who cleared the bonfire and the team from TDC who topsoiled the area and sowed grass seed – much appreciated.

Thumbs up to The Lakeland Resort Taupō for the wonderful meal we had for our club’s Christmas lunch. The service was friendly and professional. The food was delicious. Our members’ positive comments and enjoyable time have us returning again. Highly recommend this venue.

Thumbs down

With Taupō town centre’s numerous and accessible service laneways, why are freight trucks and courier vans parking in the middle of the roads and streets in the central retail areas to unload their goods and freight? With the arrival of the busy Christmas retail period upon us, this totally clogs traffic flow and especially impedes safety for both motorists and pedestrians. Last week, a security van was parked across the rainbow pedestrian crossing on Tūwharetoa St with the two women sitting in the cab rolling cigarettes.

To the driver of the trade van who drove through the red light on Tītīraupenga St outside Taupō Primary School at 3.02 pm on Tuesday, December 5, not one second after a mother and small child had stepped off the pedestrian crossing on the opposite side of the road to you. When I called out that you had gone through a red light, you gave me a serve. Time to reset the moral compass.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



