Thumbs up to the person who handed in my handbag after it fell off the roof of the car.

Thumbs up to the person who handed in my handbag after it fell off the roof of the car.

Thumbs down

Thumbs up to the poor buggers who retrieved the pig carcasses from the Harvey Street Reserve. Your prompt action is very much appreciated.

Thumbs up to the Taupō District Council for organising the Long-Term Planning evening for ratepayers to be informed of plans for the next 10 years. We found it most informative and managed to speak to nearly all the staff on the night. A lovely surprise was winning the $50 Pressie Card.

Thank you to the very kind person who picked up my handbag from Acacia Bay Rd last Tuesday after it had fallen off the roof of my friend’s car, and delivered it to my home. I am so sorry you left before I could thank you. I am so very grateful to you. And also thanks to the prompt and efficient service of the ANZ Bank in cancelling and reissuing cards within three days. Awesome service for panic-stricken customer.

Thumbs down

Can Taupō District Council explain how many thousands of trees need to be planted in order to offset the carbon emissions when hosting the V8 Supercars event in 2024-2026?

Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz, message Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on Facebook or drop into our office, upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Messages may be edited or abridged. Thumbs down that refer to easily identifiable people, businesses or private groups won’t be published.