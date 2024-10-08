Advertisement
Three people rescued after crash involving truck and car

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) received the call at around 1.33 today, reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a truck carrying cheese and a car in the Waipa District. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Three people have been extricated from a car, following a two-vehicle crash in the Waipa District.

The crash involved a truck and a car on Arapuni and Rotongata Roads in Pukeatua.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) received the call at about 1.33pm today, reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a truck carrying cheese and a car. They responded with three fire trucks.

“There were three people trapped in the car, but they have since been extricated from the car using our rescue tools.

“There was one occupant in the truck but they had gotten out by themselves.”

Haton Hone St John was notified of the incident, but was unable to confirm if anyone was injured.


Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

