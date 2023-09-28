Construction gets under way on Cambridge's Thornton Rd toilet rebuild.

Construction gets under way on Cambridge's Thornton Rd toilet rebuild.

Construction is cracking on for the Thornton Rd toilet rebuild in Cambridge.

The facility was destroyed by an arson attack in April. Work on the new toilet was expected to take nine weeks.

The rebuild would cost about $110,000 and would be largely covered by insurance.

The Thornton Rd playgrounds will not be affected by the construction, and the site would be fenced off to the public.

Those responsible for the fire have not been caught.

In the meantime, the nearest public toilet is at Lake Te Koo Utu carpark, off Albert St.





