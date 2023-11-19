Willard (Zachary Clarke) masters the art of the "dip" with Rusty (Samantha Richards). Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Willard (Zachary Clarke) masters the art of the "dip" with Rusty (Samantha Richards). Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

What: Footloose — The Musical, directed by Toni Garson

When: Now until December 9

Where: Riverlea Theatre

Tickets: Online via iTicket

The Riverlea Christmas Show is back with a crowd-pleaser, Footloose — The Musical.

Whether you were around when the film came out in 1984 or only know the big hits, Footloose is a great choice for the theatre’s annual fundraiser and end-of-year celebration.

As well as a big cast and lots of great music, the script explores the universal conflict of teens challenging the restrictions of their parents. It’s played out here against the backdrop of small-town Christian conservatism and strict impositions placed out of fear.

The cast includes a swath of young and emerging talents, as well as good roles for adult performers. In his first performance at Riverlea in 20 years, Bruce Rawson as the Rev Shaw Moore was in good voice and was believable as the stern and uncompromising preacher.

A standout for me was Christy Park as Vi Moore who showed nuance in her characterisation and was vocally strong and emotive. It’s incredible this is Park’s first on-stage role. Her performance of Can You Find It In Your Heart had my guest comment admiringly, “her voice should be in a Disney movie”.

One of the many choreographed numbers in Riverlea Theatre’s production of Footloose. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Fiona Greaves was sensitive and strong in her portrayal of Ethel McCormack, showing the conflict between supporting her son and fitting into her new community.

Among the “teens”, Felix Rowe was able to project the energy, humour and fire of Ren in this lead role, and I particularly enjoyed his rendition of I’m Free, which closed act 1.

As Ariel, Ruby-Jane van Deursen had a good mix of sass and vulnerability and the trio of Rusty (Samantha Richards), Urleen (Kyra-Mae Wilson) and Wendy-Jo (Brooke Ottaway) provided some musical highlights. The trio also had some beautiful harmonies with Somebody’s Eyes.

As “bumpkin” Willard, Zachary Clarke was well cast, providing the audience with plenty of laughs, especially as he mastered (or did he..?) a few dance moves

I enjoyed the huge energy of “the boys” Garvin (Dean Watson), Bickle (Iosia Tofilau) and Jeter (Sekonaia Faletau), and bad boy Chuck (Noah Fortuin). The supporting ensemble was terrific, with great energy and focus, and I’ll be watching for all these young performers as they come through in future shows.

In their first outing as musical directors for Riverlea, Dane Moeke and Alex Pelham-Waerea have successfully brought to life the big range of musical numbers, from church choir harmonies to big rock sounds.

Felix Rowe (centre) as Ren leads the dance in Footloose. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

The show used recorded music as the backdrop, so no live band, but this worked pretty well given the size of the stage and cast.

On opening night, Almost Paradise, the romantic duet between van Deursen and Rowe, had a few flat moments, but overall the cast performed strongly and was especially good in the big numbers.

Director Toni Garson and choreographer Tess Benseman have the cast looking comfortable and focused on set, with many high-energy dance sequences and mood changes. The set had levels to represent various locations and the most successful scene changes took place while there was music and action on stage.

The dancers showed skill with the choreography, and the supporting ensemble was excellent. I spotted some accomplished performers in support roles, something that is great for the continued growth of the performing arts in the region.

You’ll need to be quick for tickets, the show is selling out fast.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



