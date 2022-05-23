Jericho Nichodemus and Cameron Smith in a scene from The Sherpa and the Beekeeper. Photo / Supplied

A stage play about the 1953 Mt Everest expedition will make its debut at The Meteor in Hamilton this Wednesday, May 25.

The Sherpa and the Beekeeper was written and directed by local author and Everest enthusiast Matt Kambic.

The play touches on controversies like the debate about who reached the summit first, and it explores how both the nation, and various individuals, reacted to the climb.

One of the features of the show will be the set, which consists of a huge model of the summit of Mt Everest. As well, all the cast will be wearing authentic costumes and there will be wind in the theatre to recreate the actual event.

Kambic did a lot of historical research in preparation for the play, which built on work he did for his science fiction book, Everest Rising, winner of the Best Fiction award at the 2017 NZ Mountain Book Festival.

He thinks New Zealanders will be particularly interested in the story as it is a part of our history. He also feels it will help the audience to discover new information about the climb. One thing that not a lot of people know is that Tenzing Norgay received death threats regarding the controversy about who reached the peak first.

Kambic was given the opportunity to write the play through Boil Up, a creative arts initiative that aims to foster local talent across all areas of the performing arts.

If you have a keen interest in New Zealand's history, this is not a play to miss. Book now at www.themeteor.co.nz