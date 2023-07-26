The New Zealand Dance Company Presents ‘Night Light’

New Zealand Dance Company presnts Night Light.

The New Zealand Dance Company (NZDC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming tour of Night Light, an exhilarating double bill set to light up Rotorua, Hamilton and New Plymouth this winter.

The Hamilton performance will be held on Thursday, August 17 at Clarence Street Theatre.

Exploring an ancient sequence of nature in The Fibonacci and the blurred lines between fiction and reality in Uku – Behind the Canvas, Night Light premiered in Tāmaki Makaurau in 2022 to both critical and audience acclaim.

Following its sellout premiere season in 2022, this year’s three city dates mark NZDC’s first mainstage national tour since the COVID-19 pandemic and includes the Company’s debut in Rotorua on August 12 as well as a return to Kirikiriroa Hamilton on August 17 and Ngā Motu New Plymouth on August 24.

The Fibonacci by Tor Colombus opens up a dreamy terracotta world that explores the mathematical Fibonacci sequence. With a movement vocabulary that drifts effortlessly between the natural and the mechanical, The Fibonacci reveals a tapestry of pattern and form, which provokes a feeling of connection to something deeper than the detail of each individual action.

Tangata Māori choreographer Eddie Elliott’s Uku – Behind the Canvas explores the power of vulnerability and the strength within a struggle. Anticipation and intensity are at the heart of movement paired with cleansing uku (clay) which symbolises the relationship between Hineahuone and Tāne – where we’ve come from and to where we will return.

From floating through time and space, observing nature’s mysterious golden spirals in Colombus’ The Fibonacci to grounding down with feeling in Elliott’s Uku - Behind the Canvas where confronting storytelling is at its most raw, these two sublime performances make for an evening of earthy contrast that will leave you in awe of the talent and artistry brewing right here on our shores.

Don’t miss this double-bill pairing featuring works by two of Aotearoa’s most exciting choreographers on tour this August.

“NZDC is abundant with highly creative movement, emotion, flow and strength. Contemporary dance at its finest.” – Theatreview.

Te Awamutu Courier offers readers the chance to win a double pass to the Hamilton performance. You can enter by email or mail (address to Lagwagon Ticket Competition and include your name, address and daytime phone number — win@teawamutucourier.co.nz or PO Box 1, Te Awamutu). Deadline is 5pm Tuesday.