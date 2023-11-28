Te Awamutu’s Genealogy Group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall (right) meet with Ann and Tony Edmondson - appropriately in Storyteller Bar & Eatery - who are helping edit, proofread and design the book on the history of iconic Te Awamutu CBD buildings. Photo / Dean Taylor

After six years of research and countless hours of writing, the publication is in sight for a book about 32 of Te Awamutu’s commercial buildings.

The idea was sparked in 2016 when Te Awamutu’s genealogy group heard about the research project on Dargaville’s mainstreet buildings. The group knew Te Awamutu’s streetscape, with its eclectic mix of early 20th century, Art Deco and modernist buildings, would be a fascinating project, and so work began.

Genealogy group member, Sandra Metcalfe, said “In our naivety, we thought it would simply be a matter of selecting a few buildings with names and dates on their facades and the rest would be easy.

“But as it turns out, it’s been a much bigger project that has spanned seven years.”

The buildings, all constructed between 1890 and 1957, were selected because of their age and architecture – and in the case of the 86-year-old Hodgson Motors building, because it faced demolition.

Information about each building was gathered from Waipā District Council’s archives, old newspapers, public consultations, and interviews, and images were sourced from photographic collections at Te Awamutu Museum.

Genealogy group members think the many hours of research have been worth it because they are now able to provide the town with a comprehensive record of the commercial buildings and their history.

Te Awamutu Business Chamber chief executive Shane Walsh is thrilled with what’s been gathered, and the Chamber has lent its support to getting the book published.

The Bakehouse used to be home to Armstrong’s Drapery & Furnishing. Photo / Dean Taylor

“The research has given us great insight into the commercial development of our town, and the contribution the businesses made to the local and national economy - it’s information that needs to be preserved and shared.”

As part of that support, the Chamber hosted an event for its members to learn more about the buildings and the businesses that have tenanted them.

“We had such a great response from our members that we’re hosting the event again and inviting the wider community to come along.”

This public event is an opportunity to hear from Sandra and the book’s author, Alan Hall. They will share details about some of the buildings, including the design, special features and construction materials, as well as the businesses and people associated with the buildings.

Spinley's Buildings, the former home of Mason Nurseries. Photo / Dean Taylor

For those who are long-time Te Awamutu locals, the talk will be a walk down memory lane with memories like Santa’s Grotto being below McKenzies (the building now occupied by Heathcotes), the earthy smell of the Mason Nurseries shop in the Spinley Building, and the overheard wire cash-carrying system used in Armstrong’s Drapery & Furnishing store (where the Bakehouse is now) being evoked.

The genealogy group are hugely appreciative of Hall’s significant contribution as the author, the support of the Business Chamber and Ann and Tony Edmondson’s work editing, proofreading and designing the book.

Te Awamutu's Regent Theatre cinema. Photo / Dean Taylor

Learn more about Te Awamutu’s commercial buildings and the book at the free public event being held at Regent Cinema on Wednesday, December 6 at 5pm. To register, visit teawamutuchamber.org.nz/events

