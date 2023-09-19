Thames to rock to sounds of Queen

Queen - It's a kinda Magic is coming to Thames on November 5.

“I’ve not seen another act in the world do it better”- Peter Freestone, biographer, personal assistant and friend of Freddie Mercury

The international hit tribute show Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is back by popular demand for a full national New Zealand tour and will stop at Thames on November 5.

See the rock spectacular that everyone raved about, bringing their big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes back for a night of non-stop rock anthems, including classic bangers Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust and many more.

The show will be covering all of Queen's greatest hits.

The spectacular features Dominic Warren reprising his role as Freddie Mercury and performing vocals, piano and guitar on stage and in the original key.

After seeing them play in Manawatu in 2021, reviewer Damian Thorne said: “The difference between a tribute act and an act that mimics the original is that these guys are in character and are introduced as Freddie, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. Complete with cheesy wigs and replica costumes they are playing roles, not just paying tribute. There’s plenty to love.”

Thames War Memorial Civic Centre, 200 Mary St, Thames

Sunday November 5, 7pm–9.30pm

More info at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/queen-its-kinda-magic/thames