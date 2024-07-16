“The museum has evolved from its beginnings as essentially a settlers’ museum to now cover all our district’s history from the 13th century to the late 1970s,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the idea for a museum in Thames arose in 1967 when the town celebrated the gold rush centenary.

A committee was formed and volunteer efforts led to the museum’s Mackay St opening.

After several years, the museum had outgrown the church, and again, it was the community and volunteers who fundraised for the construction of the current premises.

“The museum features the social history of our district; our Taonga Māori Gallery was created in consultation with iwi representatives in 2022.

“Other displays range from James Cook’s visit in 1769 and the arrival of early European settlers including missionaries, through to the gold rush era, the tradespeople who worked here, the schools and the hospital and on to the creation of Thames Borough in 1973.

“A special area is dedicated to local men and women who served in the South African War, World War 1 and World War II; the unique Ted Egan Gallery features models of pioneer-era buildings, each made in precise detail in recycled kauri.”

Much of the museum’s collection is accessible online via DigitalNZ and eHive.

Thames Museum also offers a free family history research service and activities for children.

McKenzie said the birthday event would be as much of a celebration of the volunteers as it was a celebration of the museum’s first 50 years.

“The museum is a registered charity and managed and operated by volunteers. We have around 25 volunteers, multi-talented and versatile people who cheerfully and willingly lend a hand to a wide range of tasks.

“Without our volunteers, we could not be the only heritage attraction in Thames.”

The museum had struggled in recent years with staff making pleas for support in April, joining Museums Aotearoa’s national Keep the Lights On campaign.

Thames Museum Society management committee chairperson Carolyn McKenzie, third from left, and Thames Museum Te Whare Taonga o te Kauaeranga volunteers pictured earlier this year.

“We depend for our income on visitors, society membership subs, donations and successful applications for contestable grants,” McKenzie said.

“During 2024 we have felt the economic pinch, like small-town museums and galleries all around the county.

“An urgent priority is an extension to the premises to include upgraded storage and workspace. Just as the museum owes its existence to volunteer power, we are hoping the same fantastic community involvement will allow us to achieve that goal.”

In honour of the anniversary, the museum would like to create a commemorative booklet.

For this, the museum is inviting the people who volunteered there over the years and the wider community to share their memories of the museum’s early days.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.

The Details

What: Thames Museum anniversary

When: Saturday, August 17, from 10am.

Where: From 10am to 12.30pm, there will be free entry to the museum on Cochrane St. At 1.30am, the celebrations move to St James Church Hall for the annual general meeting, followed by the birthday event at 2pm. For catering purposes, the museum is asking people who wish to attend to RSVP before July 31.