People in the Thames-Coromandel district will have to get their fireworks fix from a public display, as a ban is in place. Photo / NZME

People in the Thames-Coromandel district will have to get their fireworks fix from a public display, as a ban is in place. Photo / NZME

Holidaymakers heading to the Coromandel this summer are being reminded that lighting an open-air fire will require a permit.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) declared a restricted fire season for the Thames-Coromandel district, effective from December 20 until further notice.

A fireworks ban for the district is also in place until further notice, under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

The restricted fire season has been initiated in a bid to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control with the expected influx of holidaymakers in the area.

Fenz community education manager Adrian Nacey is urging people not to set off fireworks this holiday period.

A massive scrub fire on Pegasus Beach, Christchurch, last year that was caused by foreworks. Photo / Hamish Clark

“We’ve seen in recent years that people buy fireworks at Guy Fawkes and store them away to light over the summer months.

“Last year, we were called to several fires over the New Year period started from fireworks, and this year our appeal to the public is do not set off any fireworks.

“New Year’s Eve and the summer months is not the time to be setting off fireworks - particularly with the approaching El Nino weather conditions that are forecast to bring hotter, drier, and windier conditions in many parts of New Zealand”, Nacey said.

Large vegetation fires at Pegasus Beach and Te Mata Peak last year were caused by fireworks and resulted in communities being evacuated and thousands of native trees destroyed.

Earlier this month, crews fought fires near Lake Dunstan in Central Otago that were also caused by fireworks.

“If you want to bring in the New Year with a bang, we recommend attending public fireworks displays where possible.

“It’s easy to do your part to keep your community safe over the holidays”, Nacey said.

To find out more about restrictions on the use of fireworks and fires in your area, visit www.checkitsalright.nz for current bans, information about the fire season, and fire danger.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



