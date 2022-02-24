Thames-Coromandel District Council Governance and Strategy group manager Rex Capil has been appointed as interim council chief executive. Photo / Supplied

Thames-Coromandel District Council's chief executive Rob Williams is leaving the council which has appointed Governance and Strategy group manager Rex Capil as interim CE.

Capil will take on the responsibilities effective immediately until a new, permanent chief executive has been appointed.

Williams has been in his position since 2016 after having been Taupo District Council's CEO for nine years.

Outgoing Thames-Coromandel District Council chief executive Rob Williams. Photo / Coastal News

The recruitment process to find a permanent replacement is under way and the council says it is expecting to fill the position by mid-year.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie says: "We thank our outgoing chief executive Rob Williams for his contribution and wish him well for the future and his adventures overseas. We also give our full support to Rex and his leadership team in managing council business, while we go through the formal recruitment process."

She says the council had an "ambitious work programme" to pursue and Capil would bring the right skills to the table.

"[The] ... work programme ... includes the potential developments of wharf infrastructure around the district, housing developments, as well as being active participants in the three waters, RMA and local government reforms, which Rex has the expertise and knowledge to forge ahead and lead over the coming months."