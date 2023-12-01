Hamilton Temple View Christmas Lights will shine bright this year from Saturday, December 16.

Christmas just got a little bit brighter with the return of the full lighting display to the grounds of the Hamilton, New Zealand Temple

The lights would be switched on from December 16-31 in the temple grounds at 509 Tuhikaramea Road, in the suburb of Temple View.

The Temple View Christmas lights have been a favourite activity for Hamilton families but the music, lights, and festive cheer has been missing since the temple was closed for renovations in 2018.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hamilton director of communications Todd Miller said they were thrilled to return the full array of Temple View Christmas Lights to Hamilton.

“We had a toned-down version last year when the temple had recently reopened and the grounds had new plantings, but the lights are back and brighter than ever for 2023.”

The display has more than 300,000 lights beginning at the Legacy Park boardwalk where there is a nativity walkway scene with photos and messages about Christ and Christmas.

Temple View's Legacy Park boardwalk.

The walk continued up to the temple where the trees and scenery would sparkle.

In addition to the lights, there would be live choirs singing Christmas music at the George R Biesinger (GRB) Building in Legacy Park.

The choirs will perform from December 16 until December 24 at 8.15pm and 9pm.

“We have many volunteers who make the Temple View Christmas Lights possible. Putting on this event is our gift to the community and we hope anyone who visits will have a special experience that connects them with Christ this Christmas season.”

The map of Hamilton's Temple View Christmas Lights 2023.

The Temple View Christmas Lights will begin on 16 December and run until 31 December, with the lights lit from 9pm to 11pm.

Miller said it was a free event and there would be ample car parking for visitors.

