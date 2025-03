A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Teina Repia. Photo / NZ Police

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Teina Repia, 35.

Police said in a statement they were working to locate a man in relation to a number of burglaries at commercial premises in Ōtorohanga over the last two months.

Police believed Repia had information that could assist with inquiries.

Sergeant Heyden Nunn said police were working to determine the circumstances of the incidents in Ōtorohanga.

“We know they have caused distress within our local community.”