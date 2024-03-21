Mountain bikers are back for the 2024 Te Waitere Classic event.

The Te Waitere Classic mountain bike event is back on track for 2024, organised as a fundraiser for the Te Waitere Boat Club on April 6.

Te Waitere is located on the southern shores of Kāwhia Harbour, a one-and-a-half hour drive southwest of Hamilton, and about 15 minutes less from Te Awamutu.

This is the second time the club is putting on this event over the local farms and through native forest.

It is described as a ride, not a race. Participants will need a bike that can go off-road and the ride is challenging at times so walking some steeper terrain is an option.

The first Te Waitere Classic was very well received in 2019. In 2020 the event was cancelled due to Covid-19, but the club is ready to go again next month.

There are two rides, a 17km one - the Waitere - and a 50km ride - the Taumata.

The shorter 17km ride is unchanged from the 2019 event, with good views and some challenging terrain.

The two Te Waitere Classic courses for 2024, 17km and 50km.

The second half of the 50km ride has changed. This ride now takes in more farms and a beautiful ride through mature native bush.

There will be less riding on the public roads and more views over the Kāwhia Harbour and the west coast open farm scenery.

Te Waitere Boating Club thanks the multiple farm and forestry owners for the opportunity to share their amazing landscapes, this event would not be possible without their support.

The Te Waitere Classic start time is 8.30am from the Te Waitere Boat Club.

For more information contact twbcsecretary@gmail.com otherwise visit tewaitereclassic.co.nz or Te Waitere Boat Club on Facebook.





