Jorja Mouat will be representing NZ in August, at the IFAF World Flag Football Championships in Finland. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A dislocated ankle and a broken tib and fib were no match in stopping a Bay of Plenty local from pursuing her sporting career.

Te Puke’s Jorja Mouat, a member of the Tauranga City Tridents American Football Club, is one of four players chosen to represent New Zealand in the upcoming world championships in Finland.

Mouat never thought no-contact flag football was for her, doing track and field growing up, and playing rugby until her leg injury in 2020.

Flag football is a fast-paced, non-contact form of American football played by teams of five on small fields. The game focuses on passing and catching skills.

Jorja Mouat in action during Tauranga Trident's Moana bowl competition during the summer. Photo / Stuart Whitaker





She went to the US in 2022 for Camp America, giving her a keen interest in American football, but she decided against contact sports due to her injury.

Starting the flag football season in 2022 at Tauranga Tridents from a suggestion for her mum, Mouat never thought she’d come so far.

“I legit just thought it was going to be a hobby out of [Te Puke] high school, I didn’t expect anything of it.

“Making the squad last year and now world championships this year, I’m just loving the sport even more.”

She heard about the world championships last year and is still stoked to hear of her selection this year.

“When I heard about it, I was just thinking that I’m actually just going to knuckle down and give it a crack.

“I’m so proud of myself and still so speechless from receiving the selection email last week.”

Mouat’s excited to be heading to Finland soon, believing the championships will bring more opportunities in the future.

Her ultimate dream is to take part in the Olympics one day.

“I always hoped sporting would be my future career, and flag football is becoming a big thing worldwide now. I used to do track and field growing up and I’ve grown up to love sport.

“Flag football is in the Olympics for 2028 so that’s another push for me to make it big someday.”

With her selection, another push on the cards for Mouat is ensuring she’s fully ready for the championship.

She said she’s going to keep going hard at training, but will also be trying to put more time into herself.

“I want to make sure I’m mentally and physically prepared because the mental part is really important.

“When I get out there, I want to win. I’ll push myself till I can’t anymore.”

The IFAF World Flag Football Championships take place in Finland from August 24 to 27.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

