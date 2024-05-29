Around the country people have started to gather for a nationwide protest against the Government's policies for Māori. Video / NZ Herald

Several Waikato communities have joined the nationwide protests as part of the Toitū Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty) movement.

The protests were announced by Te Pāti Māori and the Toitū Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty) movement online on Sunday, saying the action was intended to “prove the might of [the Māori] economy by disconnecting entirely from it”.

Nationwide, protesters were urged to meet up around New Zealand from 6.30am to disrupt key motorway routes.

In the Waikato, protests are happening in Te Puaha (near Port Waikato), Hamilton, Thames, Matamata, Mangakino, Tokoroa, Taupō, Tūrangi, Te Kūiti and Ōtorohanga.

A protest in Te Awamutu was cancelled. The organisers said in a social media post, the decision had been made since the rohe entered a period of mourning following a car crash on Tuesday night which took the lives of five people.

In Hamilton, hundreds already gathered at 7.15am at Kirikiriroa Marae. More were parking near the University of Waikato, where shuttles were picking up protestors to bring them to the marae.

Homemade signs read “For our mokopuna”, “Pakeha 4 Te Tiriti” and “We all are Treaty people” with the crowd chanting “Justice for all iwi”.

National Urban Māori Authority chair Lady Tureiti Moxon, spokesperson for the protest in Hamilton, led the protest walk from Kirikiriroa Marae to Waikato University.

Te Pāti Māori supporters march from Kiririroa Marae to Waikato University in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

The crowd of more than 1000 people headed up Wairere Drive to Clyde St.

“It is clear this government has neglected its legal obligation to consult meaningfully with Māori on Treaty issues despite having a mandate to do so,” Moxon said.

“We are very concerned. We have people all over the country that share this sentiment. We want this government to listen to the people - Māori want to live as Māori.

“They’re very concerned about the policies, especially the way Te Tiriti is being disregarded by the government, yet they’re continuing on this trajectory.”

Moxon said key concerns circled around tamariki, 7AA, disestablishment of Māori Wards, Te Aka Whai Ora and inequities in health and numbers of people living in poverty.

Lady Tureiti Moxon with the team about to leave Kirikiroa marae to join the countrywide protests. Photo / National Maori Authority

“We do not want the Government to tell us what is right - what we want is Tino Rangatiratanga over our lives.

“I hope there is something in this Budget that shows that they care about the people,” she said.

“The call is out to everybody to join us today - to Māori and Pākehā - everyone to come together in unity.”

The hīkoi left Kirikiriroa Marae at 7.30am bound for University of Waikato where there will be speakers after a mihi whakatau at the Pā.

The Hamilton hikoī would disburse by 10am.

A man giving instructions to the crowd has reminded people the protest was a “peaceful activation, respectful, mokopuna focused, mokopuna friendly”.

”We are kaitiaki. We are the whenua. We are the mokopuna of our ancestors. We have a duty today.”

Meanwhile, in Taupō the hikoi is moving along one lane of Lake Terrace.

More to come