Te Pāti Māori protesters gather in Albany in response to government policies related to co-governance and Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Video / Corey Fleming

Waikato motorists are warned to be prepared for possible disruptions from protests today.

Protesters have blocked the Waikato Expressway at Rangiriri, brandishing signs reading “Hands off my mokopuna”.

Protesters Zena West and Angela Woods at Five Cross Roads, Hamilton. Photo / Kate Durie

Videos and photos posted to social media by Waikato MP Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke shows a car barricade has stalled the highway while protesters and their signs stand on the hills alongside.

Meanwhile at Five Crossroads, Hamilton, protester Zena West said: “We are here to support the kaupapa, and Māori language has been around a lot longer than the people who are making these decisions”.

Traffic stalled at Rangiriri on the Waikato Expressway.

Another protester Chris Fransham said the Government had not been honouring the Treaty of Waitangi for 183 years and he thought the new Government was “taking us backwards rather than forwards”.

“Their attacks on Te Reo Māori, and the smokefree legislation will vastly impact Māori more than Pakeha. As a Pakeha myself I think it is important for Pakeha to be out here supporting tangata whenua in this kaupapa.”

Horiana Henderson said she was a “mother of three Māori boys”.

“Our tupuna (ancestors) protected our Tino rangatiratanga and our rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We can’t let it just disappear because three people in Parliament got together and are going to make moves. Parliament is sitting today and the people are here standing in defence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Authorities have warned Te Pati Māori protest action today is likely to disrupt traffic in a number of areas, including the following:

Hampton Downs: 20 Hampton Downs Rd. 7am.

Rangiriri: 10 Talbot St. 6am.

Ohinewai: Ohinewai Hall, 1 Lilley Ln. 7am.

Matamata: Matamata Baptist Church car park. 6.30am.

Hamilton: Te Ara Hou Village, 100 Morrinsville Rd.

Te Kohao Health, 951 Wairere Dr.

The Base, Te Rapa Rd.

Braemar Hospital intersection, Ohaupo Rd.

Killarney and Kahikatea Rds

Five Cross Rds roundabout, Enderly.

The Wayward Pigeon, 2 Gordonton Rd, Chartwell.

Founders Theatre, King St and Norton Rd.

Lady Tureiti Moxon on the protest line. Photo / Supplied

Lady Tureiti Moxon told RNZ people would be gathered at nine different Hamilton sites by 7.30am.

She said people were going past beeping their horns.

Te Pāti Māori protests at The Base, Hamilton.

Police said they were working with organisers to provide advice on lawful protest, as well as any health and safety implications.

Officers would be highly visible across the roading network and, in some locations, would put measures in place to prevent protesters putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

Police said unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevented immediate action.

A pop-up protest in Taupō this morning attracted about 50 people.

Meriana Taputu said she put the call out yesterday for anyone to join the protest on Lake Terrace this morning.

Meriana Taputu enjoys the atmosphere at Te Pati Māori protest in Taupō. Photo / Michaela Pointon

”I have grandchildren now. It may be a cliche, but I am standing for them and for the first time in my life I’ve taken social action,”

She said the protest was “only the beginning” and Aotearoa had an opportunity to embrace te Tiriti.

”We’re a multicultural society. It’s about sharing who we are and the love of who we are.”

Taupō resident Ata Simmonds and her son were standing in in front of their Waitahanui iwi pou in the Taupō town centre. She said today was about “Māori banding together”.

Story continues after live blog below:

Load more

Story continues

Motorists in these areas were advised to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their travel.

Protesters at Five Crossroads in Hamilton.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said police were leading the operational planning and response to the protest activity, which had the potential to cause significant congestion, disruption and delays on key highways and arterial routes in Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga and Wellington.

The Base, Hamilton.

Smaller centres were also likely to be affected by protest action which could impact travel on local roads.

The Waikato Expressway at Rangariri has now reopened after being fully closed for 20 minutes due to the protests this morning.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



