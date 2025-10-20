A 19-year-old man had been charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash on State Highway 3, Te Mapara, in July.

A man has been charged following a fatal crash where a boat trailer broke free and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Nateisha-Kurstyn Hana-Wetere, 23, from New Plymouth, died at the scene after the crash on State Highway 3, Te Mapara, on July 11 this year.

Police said today a 19-year-old man had been charged with dangerous driving causing death and was due to reappear in Te Kuiti District Court on November 3.

Four other people were injured in the crash.

Hana-Wetere’s brother, Te Huia Brown-Hana, told RNZ in August his sister was driving near Te Kūiti on her way back home to Auckland after a holiday in New Plymouth on July 11 when the crash occurred.