The 23-year-old’s car was struck by a boat and trailer unit that had detached from an oncoming vehicle.
Hana-Wetere died as a result of the crash. Her 3-year-old son was also in the car, Brown-Hana said.
Brown-Hana told RNZ his sister was “larger than life”. She was caring, and had a “bubbly” personality.
“She was everything you could have wanted and more in terms of a sibling.
“She always accepted everyone for who they were. She didn’t pass judgment on no one.”
Hana-Wetere’s partner was working in Australia, and she was planning to eventually join him.
“She had everything going - she started planning out what she wanted in her life and how she wanted to get there and she was actually doing really well,” Brown-Hana said.