Te Mapara boat trailer crash: Man charged after death of young mother Nateisha-Kurstyn Hana-Wetere

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

A 19-year-old man had been charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash on State Highway 3, Te Mapara, in July.

A man has been charged following a fatal crash where a boat trailer broke free and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Nateisha-Kurstyn Hana-Wetere, 23, from New Plymouth, died at the scene after the crash on State Highway 3, Te Mapara, on July 11 this year.

Police said today a 19-year-old

