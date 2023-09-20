Te Kūiti's NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster will return in 2024.

Earlier this year, the Waitomo District Council decided to cancel Te Kūiti’s iconic event because of health and safety concerns.

NZ Shears president Sir David Fagan hoped the return of the event would create some excitement in the wider community, and give people something to look forward to next year.

He said local farmer Peter Bird has come back on board and would manage the event, with additional health and safety measures being put in place.

“Peter has previous experience managing the event and we have full confidence the large flock of sheep can safely travel down Te Kūiti’s main street without cause for concern,” Fagan said.

In February this year Waitomo Mayor John Robertson said they decided not to hold the running of the sheep due to health and safety and animal welfare concerns.

“When sheep get scared by something that the spectators do, they can form a mob and ... there is a risk of smothering,” Robertson said at the time.

Robertson now says the return of both events was a win-win for everyone.

“We have listened to our community and acknowledged how important the Great New Zealand Muster was to everyone.

“We are looking forward to bringing this event back and supporting the New Zealand Shears with the NZ Shears Running of the Sheep as well as the New Zealand Shearing Championships weekend.

“The NZ Shears Running of the Sheep will provide a key attraction to make the Great New Zealand Muster successful.”

Fagan said it was an important event for the community, local businesses and the shearing community.

“We are looking forward to bringing back the NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and we hope that it will once again boost the profile of the New Zealand Shearing Championships and celebrate Te Kūiti as the shearing capital of the world.

The Great NZ Muster is a street festival unique to the King Country.

A mob assembles in front of the shearer statue at the south end of Te Kuiti after the Running of the Sheep. Photo / Amos Chapple

Te Kūiti’s main street is transformed with sheep-themed signs and decorated shop fronts.

Sidewalks are lined with food stalls, arts and crafts displays and rural exhibits.

The NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024. This is in support of the New Zealand Shearing Championships held in Te Kūiti from April 4 to 6, 2024.





