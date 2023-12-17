More than 3000 people attended the 2023 Te Kauwhata A&P Show. Photo / Te Kauwhata A&P Association

More than 3000 people attended the 2023 Te Kauwhata A&P Show. Photo / Te Kauwhata A&P Association

A small town in the Waikato celebrated 69 years of Agricultural and Pastoral Shows with a record-breaking crowd.

The two-day Te Kauwhata A&P Show on December 8-9 saw more than 3000 people gather at the Memorial Domain, for a rural extravaganza.

Te Kauwhata A&P Show Association vice president Kris Bryant said the show was about bringing people together, “and that it did”.

For the first time, the show came with an Eat Street Food Festival with over 20 food trucks onsite, more than 50 market stalls, live entertainment, and a fun zone for children with amusement rides.

The Indoor section saw various winners in competitions, from gingerbread baking, to carrot men making with prizes donated by local sponsors and businesses.

There were almost 200 horse entries at the 2023 Te Kauwhata A&P Show. Photo / Te Kauwhata A&P Association

“This drew people [to the event] from all over the district and afar,” Bryant said.

There were 190 horse entries in many categories across three arenas on both days, and plenty of ribbons were presented to quality animals in the horse, cattle, dairy, goats, and virtual beef competitions, Bryant said.

“But the Sheep-n-Show sheep racing was a winner in everyone’s eyes,” Bryant said.

Association president Leigh Taylor was awarded a Life Membership Award that recognised exceptional contribution and commitment towards the community and the show.

Bryant said the association consisted of a small committee that really put its “heart and soul” into making the show affordable, enjoyable, “and keeping the rural spirit alive”.

“This year was big, imagine what the 70th year will bring.”

Planning was already underway for the Te Kauwhata show’s 70-year celebrations on December 14, 2024.

The two-day event happens every second week of December as a long-standing tradition of 69 years.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



