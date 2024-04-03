Waipa District Council community services manager Brad Ward outside the Walton St toilet block.

Walton St is set to become Te Awamutu’s second one-way street as part of a project that will create six more car parks and provide safe access to a new toilet block.

The new one-way street would also accommodate space for footpaths, mobility access, a seating area and safer crossing points at Redoubt and Roche Sts.

Once completed, traffic would flow from Redoubt St and exit onto Roche St.

Part of the upgrade to Walton St will include replacing the toilet facility with a new four- pan toilet block. The existing facility is at the end of its life and has ongoing maintenance issues.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said it was more cost-effective to build new toilets than to upgrade and repair the facilities.

Safety issues with the toilets would be addressed by moving them to the corner of Walton and Roche Sts, where they would not open directly on to the road, he said.

Walton St will be closed for two months from Monday to allow the work to take place. Street parking will be unavailable and the toilets would be out of service during construction.

Staff and clients of businesses in Walton St will continue to have access throughout the project.

The public toilets will be closed from today to allow contractors to disconnect services, and will be demolished on Monday.

The nearest public toilets available are at The Warehouse carpark in George St, the i-Site on the corner of Gorst Ave and Arawata St, or at the Fresh Choice carpark in Jacobs St.





