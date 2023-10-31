The Gumboot Gala is back for 2023. Photo / Lisa Jones

Te Awamutu’s Albert Park-based Gumboot Gala 2023 this Friday is set to be bigger and better this year.

The Gumboot Gala, run by Gumboot UP Te Awamutu, gives the community the opportunity to come together in support of mental health.

Oragnisers say Gumboot UP Te Awamutu intends to nurture connections within the community and have fun while fundraising for Gumboot Friday, an initiative that funds free and fast counselling to youth in need.

“By supporting Gumboot Friday, you are investing in our children, our families and a happier, healthier New Zealand.”

There will be a large selection of stalls and services at the Gumboot Gala ranging from local heroes to local businesses and organisations.

There will be live entertainment by Rowdy’s Rose, kapa haka performance from Te Awamutu Intermediate, bouncy castles, pony rides, a rock climbing wall, gumboot throw, food trucks, games, prizes, a large grocery raffle and much more.

Head down to Albert Park between 4pm and 7.30pm on November 3.

Bring cash, help spread the word and don’t forget your gumboots!

With the average counselling session costing about $140, support is a lifeline for those facing the toughest battles.

If you would like to donate to Gumboot Friday, head to gumbootfriday.org.nz/2023 or check out Gumboot UP Te Awamutu on Facebook for more details.

