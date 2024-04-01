Te Awamutu La Leche League leaders Sandie Fransen (left), Aisling Osborne, Erica Lourie and Vashti Duncan are inviting Waipā mothers and their breastfeeding tamariki to join the Big Latch On on Friday.

Waipā mothers and their breastfeeding tamariki are invited to join the Big Latch On next week to promote and celebrate breastfeeding.

The annual event involves thousands of people from various cultures and backgrounds gathering at registered venues throughout Aotearoa to access community and peer-to-peer support, breastfeed their children, and reduce some of the most common barriers to breastfeeding.

In previous years, the Big Latch On was held during World Breastfeeding Week in August, however, last year the event moved to the warmer month of April.

The Big Latch On was started in New Zealand in 2005 by Women’s Health Action and is now a global event.

It provides an opportunity for women and whānau to make new friends, network and feel more confident about breastfeeding, particularly in public.

It’s a great place to receive support and information from local services.

Te Awamutu La Leche League leader Sandie Fransen says the event is a fun way to socialise and connect with others on their breastfeeding journey.

“Our Plunket nurses, local midwives, childbirth educators and La Leche League leaders will be in attendance,” she says.

“There will be spot prizes from generous businesses, time to mix and mingle with other mums and enjoy a free hot or cold drink and morning tea provided by Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar and Te Awamutu’s La Leche League group.”

All breastfeeding and express breast milk-feeding mothers are welcome to register, plus anyone keen to support the event.

Te Awamutu’s Big Latch On is being hosted by the local La Leche League group on Friday, April 12, at Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar. Registrations open at 9.30am with the “latch on” at 10am.

Those who can’t make it to the venue can share their breastfeeding/expressing photo online to the Big Latch on Facebook page with the tag #BigLatchOnNZ or Instagram @thebiglatchonnz

