Waikato News

Te Awamutu waste-to-energy plant Paewira put on hold due to non-payment of costs

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

A concept drawing of what Paewira could look like.

A controversial waste-to-energy plant project in Te Awamutu has been put on hold for now.

A board of inquiry held three weeks of hearings about the proposal in June and was due to make a decision last month.

However, on August 13, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) notified the applicant,

