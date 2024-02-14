Te Awamutu Returned & Services Association executive member and Te Awamutu ward councillor Lou Brown shows where new hedging around the Sunken Cross has been ripped up and left to die. Photo / Dean Taylor

Repeated vandalism at Te Awamutu’s War Memorial Park has left community members and Waipā District Council staff frustrated and disappointed.

In the past six months, a two-decade-old cabbage tree and a young oak tree have been cut down, rose plants have been ripped out and, over the weekend, 40 teucrium hedge plants were torn out.

Park operations team leader Matt Johnston said his team had put a lot of time, effort and money into maintaining War Memorial Park.

The teucrium plants, which bordered the Sunken Cross, were planted in July last year and could not be replanted again until winter.

“It took the team three hours to plant the 40 teucrium plants, which cost approximately $10 each, and that is not including the fertiliser and soil,” Johnston said.

“The repeated vandalism is disheartening for our team. They take a lot of pride in their work, making sure the reserve looks great for our community and visitors.”

A mature cabbage tree was cut down by vandals at the Te Awamutu War Memorial Park.

War Memorial Park is a reserve dedicated to the men and women of the area who served during World War II and through to the modern day.

Te Awamutu Returned & Services Association executive member and Te Awamutu ward councillor Lou Brown said the acts of vandalism were demeaning to everyone - the community, the men and women who have served our country, their families and council staff.

Te Awamutu Returned & Services Association executive member and Te Awamutu ward councillor Lou Brown at War Memorial Park following repeated vandalism.

“People come to visit the park in memory of those who have served, so it is very upsetting to see the intentional damage to the space,” Brown said.

“It’s debasing. With Anzac Day coming up very soon, we view this as a desecration of what we call a sacred place. It’s there for the memory of a lot of people and families who have lost members. This is their place to commemorate and remember them.”

Te Awamutu RSA is also working with District RSA president Tony Hill of Cambridge to better recognise those from Waipā who have been deployed in modern conflicts.

As well as remembering those who lost their lives in World War II, the Sunken Cross records and recognises those who served in later wars such as Vietnam and Korea. The new project will add the names of those from more modern conflicts, such as Afghanistan and Iran.

In Cambridge, the names will be added to the memorial at the Town Hall.

Brown said 40 veterans from recent conflicts identify with Te Awamutu War Memorial Park and bring their young families to both remember the fallen and make use of the recreational space and play facilities.

He said the Sunken Cross is one of only a few in New Zealand and is therefore quite a unique feature.

“The new hedge was part of the plan to enhance the cross.”

Anyone who sees vandalism occurring is encouraged to contact the police.

