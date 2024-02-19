Arvida Whai Mauri Ora village manager Jenny Fraser has received positive feedback about the gardens.

A fresh take on a native planting plan has seen the gardens fully bloom at the new Arvida Whai Mauri Ora, Te Awamutu, a “living well” community for over-65s.

The large street gardens have been planted at a rate of four per square metre, creating a fuller-than-usual crop of natives like kōwhai, rewarewa and harakeke in the new Te Awamutu retirement community.

Arvida national manager of ground and gardens Renee Walsh said their greenscape plan was to be strategic with chosen native plants and to benefit local wildlife.

“Many of the native plants we chose will attract birds. Our intention is to have a range of flowering times throughout the year, because we want the planting to look impressive straight away,” Walsh said.

The impressive villa gardens feature flowering perennial shrubs such as rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias.

With the first residents settling into their new villas, Arvida Whai Mauri Ora village manager Jenny Fraser said the feedback about the gardens has been very positive.

“The feedback on the landscaped gardens has been wonderful, especially when they realise they won’t have to do the weeding or mowing!”

