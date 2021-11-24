Last week Matthew Van Der Wel (second from right) was presented with his prizes by Master Electricians Waikato / Bay of Plenty Regional Manager Bruce Haycock (far left). Photo / Jesse Wood.

Every year, Master Electricians sets out to find New Zealand's best electrical apprentices - and this year they found one in Te Awamutu.

Matthew Van Der Wel, 20, has won the domestic and commercial division of the 2021 Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge.

"It's validating that I am on the right track," says Matthew.

Matthew is being trained by Te Awamutu electrician company, Withers Electrical. He has been an apprentice with them for just over two years now.

"Matthew winning the challenge is great validation for not only Matthew but also for us, knowing that what and how we teach our apprentices are setting them up to be exceptional electricians," says a spokesperson for Withers Electrical.

Matthew first competed in a preliminary round in Hamilton which focused on practical tasks.

Competitors were required to complete four one-hour modules that reflected varying issues that an apprentice may find on a job.

He scored the highest marks in this preliminary round within his respective division.

The finals were meant to take place in Wellington this month but due to Covid-19 restrictions Master Electricians had to cut the proceedings.

Instead, they chose the winners from the finalists based on their scores from the preliminary rounds.

"These bright sparks were the clear winners in the face of strong competition involving 140 apprentices from across New Zealand, Auckland excepted," says Mathew Lawrence, the National Operations Manager of Master Electricians.

Matthew's prize included a Milwaukee tool set and a Felo tool set.

He says his focus now is to finish out his apprenticeship and see what advances he can make past this qualification.

"We are extremely proud of Matthew for stepping up and taking part in the Apprentice Challenge. Matthew has proven himself as a particularly capable apprentice and we had great confidence in sending him to the Master electricians Challenge," says a spokesperson for Withers Electrical.