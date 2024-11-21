Corey Powell wears his suit made from a tablecloth and holds Christmas-themed bags he has made. Photo / Dean Taylor

While some of Corey Powell’s Te Awamutu Intermediate schoolmates were using their recent school holidays to do kids’ stuff, which is what they are for, he was putting some effort into helping others.

Corey spends some of his holidays as a volunteer at the Red Cross Shop – but his efforts don’t stop there.

Corey, 12, loves anything mechanical and from the age of nine has been using his grandmother Barbara Fleck’s sewing machine to make cushion covers and pillow covers.

Lately, he has been using these skills to add value to the Red Cross Shop for its loyal customers.

On wet days in the holidays, he got out the sewing machine and made Christmas-themed shopping bags, which he has donated to the Red Cross Shop.