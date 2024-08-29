“It is a special place, in the heartland of the Waikato, with the maunga Pirongia standing proud,” she said.

“It is symbolic of the strength of the people who provide the care which allows people to live well until their last breath.”

Bidlake said the new store was a destination shop that would be turning over $1 million per annum within five years.

Waikato Hospice board chairwoman Susan Hassall (left) and director of retail services Teresa Bidlake welcome guests to the Te Awamutu store opening. Photo / Dean Taylor

She paid credit to Shariff and his dedicated team of volunteers for continuing to grow the business in Te Awamutu over the past two decades, from small beginnings in Sloane St to two stores within The Warehouse precinct, to this new facility.

Bidlake thanked everyone who made it happen and said it would allow Hospice to provide dignity in death.

“Hassan and I looked at this late last year and decided we should ‘go big or go home’.

Hospice Waikato director of retail services Teresa Bidlake amused those gathered as she 'cut the ribbon' with a blunt pair of scissors. Photo / Dean Taylor

The advantages of the new store are numerous.

She said Hospice shops pride themselves on respecting the donations and creating an inviting retail experience that gives value to shoppers and value to Hospice, and the size of the new store made that much more achievable.

Donors can also drive through the rear of the shop to drop off items and volunteer staff have better access to the sorting and storage area, better staff facilities and a nice shop to work in. There is off-street parking from the Te Rahu Rd entrance.

Te Awamutu Hospice Shop volunteers, from left: Yvonne Collins, Betty Herbert and Betty Miles have each contributed more than 20 years. Photo / Dean Taylor

“It is a lovely and happy place to work in,” she said.

“We at Hospice are truly grateful for what has been achieved - we have gone big and now we are home.”

Shariff said the vintage and op shop scene was popular and they aimed to be at the forefront of that wave.

“Some people wanted to save money, some liked the retro look, some liked that it was environmentally friendly to recycle,” he said.

Shoppers enjoying the new Te Awamutu Hospice Shop. Photo / Dean Taylor

“We provide a clean and spacious shopping environment and items that represent value for money.”

Waikato Hospice shops are one of the main sources of income for the organisation, more important as government funding has been reduced.

Within minutes of opening on Monday, the carpark was full. Photo / Dean Taylor

They also run the annual Bucket List banquet, retail events, fashion shows and encourage bequests.

This year they have an antique and collectable fair in planning and are looking for other events.

Bidlake said people wanting to help have several options, including shopping at the stores, donating or volunteering and can enquire in-store

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with over 35 years experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.