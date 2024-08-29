Te Awamutu store manager Hassan Shariff amongst the volunteers past and present who make the store work. Photo / Dean Taylor
Te Awamutu’s new Hospice Shop on the corner of Te Rahu and Cambridge roads aims to be a million-dollar-per-year business within five years, in the mould of Frankton’s destination store.
The Te Awamutu Shop was opened on Monday morning by Hospice Waikato CEO Susan Hassall and director of retail services Teresa Bidlake following a blessing by kaumātua Tom Roa, attended by the dozens of past and present volunteers who make the shop work and Hospice Waikato board members and staff.
Hassall paid tribute to the vision and passion of the leadership team, especially Bidlake and Te Awamutu store manager Hassan Shariff, for having the vision to expand the business.
She said Te Awamutu was fortunate to have a committed and caring community to support Hospice and the important work they do.
“It is a special place, in the heartland of the Waikato, with the maunga Pirongia standing proud,” she said.
“It is symbolic of the strength of the people who provide the care which allows people to live well until their last breath.”
Bidlake said the new store was a destination shop that would be turning over $1 million per annum within five years.
She paid credit to Shariff and his dedicated team of volunteers for continuing to grow the business in Te Awamutu over the past two decades, from small beginnings in Sloane St to two stores within The Warehouse precinct, to this new facility.
Bidlake thanked everyone who made it happen and said it would allow Hospice to provide dignity in death.
“Hassan and I looked at this late last year and decided we should ‘go big or go home’.
The advantages of the new store are numerous.
She said Hospice shops pride themselves on respecting the donations and creating an inviting retail experience that gives value to shoppers and value to Hospice, and the size of the new store made that much more achievable.
Donors can also drive through the rear of the shop to drop off items and volunteer staff have better access to the sorting and storage area, better staff facilities and a nice shop to work in. There is off-street parking from the Te Rahu Rd entrance.
“It is a lovely and happy place to work in,” she said.
“We at Hospice are truly grateful for what has been achieved - we have gone big and now we are home.”
Shariff said the vintage and op shop scene was popular and they aimed to be at the forefront of that wave.
“Some people wanted to save money, some liked the retro look, some liked that it was environmentally friendly to recycle,” he said.
“We provide a clean and spacious shopping environment and items that represent value for money.”