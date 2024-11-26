About five police cars were seen at Te Awamutu College following a report of a possible threat to the school. Photo / Jesse Wood

Police responded to reports of armed people seen on the campus of Te Awamutu College in Waikato on Tuesday afternoon.

A tip provided to the NZ Herald from a person at the scene said the school was in lockdown after “armed gang members” were seen walking on campus, however the college confirmed that was not the case.

Police said they received a report of a possible threat to a Te Awamutu school.

“Police are conducting area inquiries and believe there is no threat at this time.”

The college was approached for a comment to which they said: “No lockdown, no comment.”