Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Te Awamutu Police respond to possible sighting of armed people on college campus

By &
Waikato Herald·
Quick Read
About five police cars were seen at Te Awamutu College following a report of a possible threat to the school. Photo / Jesse Wood

About five police cars were seen at Te Awamutu College following a report of a possible threat to the school. Photo / Jesse Wood

Police responded to reports of armed people seen on the campus of Te Awamutu College in Waikato on Tuesday afternoon.

A tip provided to the NZ Herald from a person at the scene said the school was in lockdown after “armed gang members” were seen walking on campus, however the college confirmed that was not the case.

Police said they received a report of a possible threat to a Te Awamutu school.

“Police are conducting area inquiries and believe there is no threat at this time.”

The college was approached for a comment to which they said: “No lockdown, no comment.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Waikato Herald reporter at the scene said there were at least five police cars onsite but some were starting to leave by 1.30pm.


Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News