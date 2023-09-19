Te Awamutu Music Federation 50th Year Celebration Concert pianists Michael Houstoun and Sarah Watkins enthralled their audience with their performance for four-hands. Photo / Dean Taylor

St John’s Church was not quite bursting, but it was an excellent turnout for an enthralling concert by renowned pianist Michael Houstoun and his guest Sarah Watkins on Sunday afternoon.

The concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Te Awamutu Music Federation was certainly a fitting event.

Houstoun performed Organ-Fantasy and Fugue in G minor by Bach, transcribed for piano by Liszt and Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24 by Brahms in the first part of the concert.

He was then joined by Watkins for works for duets - Fantasy in F minor by Schubert and Jeux d’enfants by Bizet.

They were given a standing ovation and performed an encore.

The break was an opportunity for president Judith Herbert to announce the Federation’s 50th anniversary book was titled A Beat in Time and would be available for sale following the concert.

She thanked author Sue Baker for her dedication to the task and for producing such a memorable volume.

Baker was presented with a bouquet of flowers - all she had asked for undertaking the task.

Sue Baker with the boquet of flowers that was all she wanted for researcjhing and writing Te Awamutu Music Federation's 50th anniversary book 'A Beat in Time'. Photo / Dean Taylor

Herbert also announced Te Awamutu Music Federation would move into the next 50 years with a new name - Te Awamutu Concerts Alive - to better reflect the experience they provide for their audiences.

Sunday’s audience was treated to afternoon tea and a chance to remember 50 years of music-making in Te Awamutu at the conclusion of the concert.





