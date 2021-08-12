Sand Hanitiser playing at school. Photo / Supplied

A group of Te Awamutu Intermediate students rocked their way to first place at Band Slam last Friday.

The intermediate competition took place at Activate Church in Hamilton.

Sand Hanitiser outperformed 17 other bands on the night with their original song The Sky is the Limit.

"We really prioritise writing original music and support our kids in the songwriting process. The results are a result of the incredible talent and drive our students," says

Logan Kimber, Te Awamutu Intermediate teacher in charge Rock Band.

Sand Hanitiser is made up with Saraiah Hongara and Stella Wills on vocals, Aron Gyorke and Charlie Storey on guitar, Tahliana Berggren on the keyboard, Leo Stokes on the bass, Ann Swney on the flugelhorn and Wyatt Empsom on the drums.

Another Te Awamutu Intermediate band, The Roast Potatoes, finished third overall with their original song We Can't Change.

Its band members included Lily Dixon on vocals, Grace Gower on vocals and the keyboard, Blake Eyre and Grace Fursdon on guitar, Cooper Densem on the bass, DJ Vrensen on the alto saxophone and Angus Jones on the drums.

On the night, Lily Dixon received the Best Female Vocals award, Aron Gyorke received the Best Guitarist award and Charlie Storey was the runner-up, Wyatt Empsom received a third place Best Drummer award and Sand Hanitiser received the Best Original Song award.

"The hope is that through giving kids the opportunity to be successful in music at such a crucial age, we could see awesome things happen in the future," says Logan.

They are now less than three weeks out from their next competition, Band Quest.

The competition will take place at Clarence St Theatre on Monday, August 30.

"We are looking to build on our second and third placings last year," says Logan.