Maungatautari-to-Pirongia Ecological Corridor Project Society co-chairwoman Clare St Pierre speaking about the vision for the corridor at August's Daphne St Reserve planting day. Photo / Bexie Towle

Restoring the Mangapiko Stream is the focus of an event open to the public which will be held on Sunday, November 19 from 1-3pm.

Planting to improve native biodiversity and water quality was completed at the Daphne St Reserve in Te Awamutu as part of a public event in August.

The project is part of the Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor project which stretches from Maungatautari to Pirongia.

The plants now need releasing, which is where volunteers can help.

There is also a chance to learn more about the projects, and there will be more information on the environmental monitoring and cultural aspects of the wider project.

The name “Taiea te Taiao” was gifted by mana whenua, and means “cherish the environment”.

The project is supported by Waipā District Council and Koroneiki Developments.

Maungatautari-to-Pirongia Ecological Corridor Project Society co-chairwoman Clare St Pierre is encouraging people to join her on Sunday, November 19 for the next phase at Daphne St Reserve and to learn about the wider project. Photo / Dean Taylor

To register for the event, go to nzlt.infoodle.com/f/TaieaTeTaiaoVolunteerEventNovember2023, or find it on the Taiea te Taiao Facebook page.

For more information, contact Maungatautari-to-Priongia Ecological Corridor Project Society co-chairwoman Clare St Pierre on 027 324 8195 or by emailig clare.stpierre@gmail.com.





