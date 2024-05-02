Te Awamutu concert season opener

Te Awamutu Concerts Alive! presents pianist Rachel Song and flautist Yune-Sang Yune in concert this Sunday.

You are invited to join Concerts Alive for its first concert of the year — a wonderful afternoon of music with pianist Rachel Song and flautist Yune-Sang Yune on Sunday at 2pm in St John’s Anglican Church.

Rachel Song is a South Korea-born New Zealand pianist who completed her Master of Music in classical piano performance from the University of Auckland.

She has won numerous national and international awards and scholarships.

Song is also a dedicated music teacher with over 10 years of experience supporting her students to achieve their potential.

Yune-Sang Yune is a Korean-Kiwi flautist and made her professional debut with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra last year.

She, too, has won national and international awards, including second prize in the Gala Concerto Competition 2023, and the gold medal in the Manhattan Competition.

Tickets are $25 at the door, students are free.