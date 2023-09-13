Michael Houstoun will perform at the Te Awamutu Music Federation 50-year Celebration Concert this weekend. Photo/Robert Catto

Fifty years ago, a group of Te Awamutu music lovers formed the Te Awamutu Music Federation. This Sunday the federation is celebrating half a century of providing amazing concerts, giving our community the opportunity to hear world-class performers in every kind of genre.

To mark this historic occasion, Michael Houstoun CNZM is performing as the guest of honour.

When Houstoun was invited, he responded with ‘Yes I am happy to put on a special concert for you and I have asked Sarah Watkins to join me for a great afternoon of piano solos and duets.’

The concert also marks a full circle for the federation’s grand piano.

In 1987 Houstoun inspired the committee to purchase a concert piano and after much community fund-raising and a generous contribution by the Waipā District Council, he was the one who chose the piano and was the first to perform on it at the Woolshed Theatre.

Since then, he has returned eight times to delight Te Awamutu audiences.

Michael Houstoun was born in Timaru and began music lessons at age 5.

In his early career, he won all the major piano competitions in New Zealand, then went overseas for six years playing in international competitions.

In 1981 he returned to New Zealand and has been performing recitals, concertos and chamber music all over the country, year in, year out, ever since.

He has an impressive repertoire and has twice presented the complete Beethoven Sonatas and performed the 48 Preludes and Fugues of Bach’s ‘Well Tempered Clavier’.

In the 2012 Queen’s Birthday and Diamond Jubilee Honours Houstoun was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music.

Pianist Sarah Watkins will perform in concert with Michael Houstoun. Photo / Lydia Sewell

His partner in the 50-Year Celebration Concert is last year’s Classical Artist of the Year Sarah Watkins.

Her passion for chamber music and as an accompanist has led to an impressive and busy career as a collaborative pianist.

She is a founding member of NZTrio and for 16 years, until 2018, performed throughout Asia, the USA and Europe. She now also enjoys a wide variety of collaborations with musicians throughout New Zealand.

Watkins is a Bachelor of Music graduate of the University of Canterbury and then completed her Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees from the Juilliard School in New York.

She is currently on the teaching staff at the University of Auckland.

History Book

Another highlight on Sunday will be the launch and sale of a book commemorating the first 50 years.

The record of the 50 years is attributed to long-serving member, and former president, Gay McLaughlin, who is custodian of the federation’s records and scrapbooks.

Former Te Awamutu Music Federation president Gay McLaughlin looks through the book on the federation's 50 years that was compiled and written by her daughter Sue Baker. Photo / Dean Taylor

She enlisted the assistance of her daughter Sue Baker, a former journalist, who had previously written a fascinating and extensive book on the family’s history.

On her mother’s suggestion, Baker compiled the book in five sections, each covering a decade.

“Sue Baker has spent many hours researching the 50 years of the Music Federation and presents a beautiful volume highlighting the many performers and fascinating stories of the years,” says federation president Judith Herbert.

“This book will be launched at the 50-Year Celebration Concert and will be available for sale for $20″.

After the concert, there will be tea/coffee and a slice of Celebration Cake in the hall, as well as time for reminiscing about favourite concerts, meeting the performers, and perusing the scrapbooks collected over the years.

50-Year Celebration Concert

2pm, Sunday, September 17

St John’s Anglican Church

Door sales, $30 cash only, students free