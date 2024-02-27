NCEA 2023 pass rate for Te Awamutu College were generally above the national rate. Photo / Dean Taylor

Provisional results of NCEA 2023 for Te Awamutu College students show Level 1 and Level 2 students performed above the national average, but Level 3 students did not.

Principal Tony Membery says there are positives in the results, which show 64.9 per cent of Year 11 students gained NCEA Level 1, against the national figure of 60 per cent, and 73 per cent of Year 12 students achieved Level 2, against the average of 72.2 per cent.

The pass rate for Level 3 for Year 13 students was 57.1 per cent.

Māori pass rates are also reported, and 54.7 per cent of Te Awamutu College Year 11 Māori students passed NCEA Level 1, against the national rate of 49.6 per cent.

The Year 12 rate of 62.1 per cent was on par with the national figure and the Year 13 rate of 29 per cent was below.

Membery says overall the results are encouraging, “but we could do better”.

As explained in the previous article about the new academic year, not all Year 13 students return for academic reasons.

However, Membery says students should take advantage of all the opportunities provided.

In his newsletter he reminds students, parents and caregivers of the importance of attendance to achievement and explains that is why the school has an 85 per cent attendance requirement before students can participate in activities such as attending the school ball, playing for school sports teams or participating in school cultural programmes.

He says education is a team effort and everyone has a part to play to encourage and support students to do their best.

Membery also pays credit to Te Awamutu attendance officer Helen Bright for working with all local schools and families to support student attendance and achievement.

“We are fortunate to have someone as dedicated and professional as Helen serving our schools and families,” he says.

“She knows the families and is working to make a real difference in this community.”

Rebecca Legg, deputy principal curriculum and assessment, will present a detailed analysis of NCEA results to the board of trustees in March.

