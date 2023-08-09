Mac Livingstone of Livingstone Builders at work at the Resthavern project in Cambridge. Photo / Dean Taylor

Mac Livingstone of Livingstone Builders at work at the Resthavern project in Cambridge. Photo / Dean Taylor

The top three apprentices from the Waikato region have been announced for the 2023 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year competition.

Jess Nielson from Taumarunui has been named the Waikato Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year 2023. Jess was trained through BCITO, a business division of Te Pūkenga, and is employed by Sloan Annand Builders.

Second place was awarded to Mac Livingstone, from Te Awamutu, employed by Livingstone Building and also trained through BCITO Te Pūkenga.

Mac is David Livingstone’s son, who is an active director on the board of Livingstone and is Mike Livingstone’s nephew - also an active director on the board. Sarah Livingstone, who is also a director, is his sister.

“There wasn’t any pressure for me to get into trades, it was what I wanted to do. I have always been very practical, building stuff in my driveway and making furniture when I was in school. I did work for my brother-in-law one holiday and that really lit the spark for me to pursue this career,” says Mac.

When Mac placed second he was “stoked”, he said. “To get second, that was really cool.”

Third place was Luka den Hertog from Hamilton. Luka is employed by Grant Stewart Building and also trained through BCITO Te Pūkenga.

Jess Nielson (left) who won first place of Waikato 2023 Registered Master Builders CARTERS Apprentice of the Year. Mac Livingstone of Te Awamutu was second and Third place was Luka den Hertog (right). Photo / Supplied.

The Apprentice of the Year competition recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices and raises awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry. The competition tests our future sector leaders’ project management, business, presentation, and practical skills.

For the regional competition, each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they are working on as well as take part in a two-hour practical challenge of building a two-step stool.

The top 10 participants from each region then progress to an interview stage with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their building project in detail and their goals as a professional.

The top apprentice from each region will now go on to compete in the national competition. This includes a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and an additional six-hour practical skills test.

Mac says that the competition was a good challenge. “The practical was intense and a lot of pressure. I don’t think my hands stopped shaking the entire time.”

“The rest of it I really enjoyed. Getting to meet the judges was cool. I have been on the site at Livingstone Building for a year, so it was a great reflection on the work I have done so far,” adds Mac.

The judges commented on Mac’s performance: “At the regional practical competition, Mac presented himself well. He worked in an orderly manner with a tidy workspace and project. He is a well-respected apprentice, with a strong work ethic.

“First to the site every day to open it up for everyone, Mac has excellent organisational skills. This is imperative as he oversees four other apprentices.

“While taking on this responsibility, Mac maintains a relaxed attitude. He also demonstrated a good and detailed understanding of his project and wider building skills. Well done, Mac.”

Waikato Registered Master Builders 2023 Apprentice of the Year in partnership with CARTERS. Photo / Mike Walen

Following this competition, Mac is focusing on getting his apprenticeship finished through Livingstone Building, with the aim of progressing into project management in the next couple of years.

Mac wants to encourage people to give competitions like this a go.

“I was a bit hesitant to compete, I wouldn’t have done it unless Livingstone Building career development manager James Woodford didn’t give me the encouragement to do it. I was dreading doing the practical - but afterwards, I felt so much satisfaction.”

James says his reasoning for encouraging Mac was that he is outstanding on-site and takes leadership.

“He is an apprentice who is also a leader, who is humble - so we wanted to show off his abilities for what he can achieve.”

“We are unbelievably proud of him because he did so well, also gutted he didn’t win. However, I am still very happy for Mac,” adds James.