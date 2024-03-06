Bone & Body Blueprint co-owners Lesley Egglestone (left) and Sue Cheesman (right) flank Te Awamutu AFC women's footballers Sara, Esha, Emma, Helena and Dani.

Te Awamutu AFC has started the year off strong with several club sections showing significant growth.

The club put the majority of the growth down to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, saying its knock-on effect will still be felt for years to come.

Bone & Body Blueprint co-owner Lesley Egglestone recently reached out to offer Dexa scans (Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scans that determine one’s body composition) to the girls’ team.

Egglestone offered them two scans each, the first being completed this week.

The scans, coupled with the ladies’ attendance at F45 Training Te Awamutu sessions and pre-season work, are a huge motivator in balancing the barriers to women’s sport, the club said.

After the World Cup, Te Awamutu AFC also put in a successful bid for free gear, including goals, training gear and a whiteboard, which the girls are itching to use.

The girls also just renovated their own club toilets in February and are coaching younger females at the club.

The club said these things would show that not only are the women eliminating barriers, but they are now the face of the club.

As the club looks to enter two teams in the WaiBOP league, they are encouraging anyone keen to play to reach out and join them.

Meanwhile, several senior teams are already well into their pre-season training at Anchor Park.

The winter registration for juniors will close on March 15, followed by a check and adjust session for the registrations in either social or development teams the week after.

The Southern League men have opted to do their pre-season fitness training with new Under-23 coach Matt Houlihan, of Crossfit Assiduous, who will still be buzzing after his first run-out with his team.

Guilo Bernasconi netted four goals and the young Te Awamutu man did an Italian job to slot his first goal for the U-23 team.

Te Awamutu AFC First Skills Clinic participants under the watchful eye of coach Craig Hedges.

Also, the club’s summer five-a-side combined with First Kicks (4- to 6-year-olds) and the First Skills Clinic for 12- to 15-year-olds is evidence of the growing demand and turn Sherwin Park into a hub on Wednesday nights.

The girls-only programme, Milo Fantails, for 5- to 12-year-olds takes place on a Monday night.

Te Awamutu AFC’s activities and contact details can be found at teawamutuafc.co.nz.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and the Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.