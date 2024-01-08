New Te Awamutu AFC men's first team coach Joe Gifford.

Joe Gifford has been announced as the new head coach of Te Awamutu AFC’s men’s Southern League football team for 2024.

Simon Whale will act as assistant coach and Hayley Roil will take on the role of manager.

“I’m ecstatic to be back at Te Awamutu as the men’s premier head coach. When asked if I would return, it didn’t take me long to reply. It was a no-brainer for me,” Gifford says.

“To be able to take on the role after the man himself, Ian Stringfellow, is an honour. It was a career development working alongside him last season.

“There is something special about this club, from the juniors, where my son made his playing debut for the mighty Leopards, all the way to our loyal, faithful supporters, who were our 12th man last season.

“The 2023 season was an interesting one and one I label as a learning curve. I had the privilege to work with Ian - such a plus for me and my coaching, as we both shared similar views [regarding] the game.”

Gifford says any role within Te Awamutu AFC allows him to work with great people and a talented group of players, but with the head coach role, he can impart some of his knowledge to create an amazing style of football.

“I am aiming to build on the culture that Te Awamutu has prided itself on, with players returning and conversations with those who find the club appealing,” he says.

“We already have pre-season fixtures locked in and I am looking forward to getting going. Things won’t happen overnight, but I am confident in the steps the club is taking and that it’s moving in the right direction.

“We have the ingredients to create something special in 2024.”

Te Awamutu AFC's January holiday programme will take place over the next few weeks.

Te Awamutu AFC club president Sean Stringfellow says they’re pumped to get going for 2024.

The summer five-a-side events finished up and were a success, with over 30 junior teams and 24 senior teams.

The club couldn’t have achieved this without the growing volunteer army.

The juniors’ five-a-side events will be back from February 7 to March 13.

This will cater to the ever-growing community, and some ideas around adding to the Wednesday night are being discussed.

It also allows participation from the community, but works to some degree as a pre-season for those who continue into winter football.

“We have to always be learning and taking ideas on board. We’re going to try things, and even if we feel they went well, we’re going to add or review them to make them better. Lots of people asked for two games, so we’re doing that this time around,” Stringfellow says.

“If you have a collection of 5 to 8 or 7 to 12-year-olds that want to participate, it’s great fun, and I’d encourage you to go to our website: teawamutuafc.co.nz.”

The kids’ January holiday programme is also set for January 15, 16 and 17 and the week after, January 22, 23 and 24.

Week one will see football couple Mike and Olivia Roberts join the coaching team, as well as other senior players popping in.

Mr Whippy and Hungerball Bay of Plenty will be involved in the first week, along with an Expleo Butchery BBQ.

