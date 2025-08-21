Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Aroha doctor honoured with Community Service Medal from Royal NZ College of GPs

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Dr Brendon Eade received the Community Service Medal from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners after serving his Te Aroha community for 20 years. Photo / Tom Eley

Dr Brendon Eade received the Community Service Medal from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners after serving his Te Aroha community for 20 years. Photo / Tom Eley

Despite earning national acclaim as a champion bagpiper, Te Aroha GP Dr Brendon Eade has devoted the past two decades to the quieter craft of rural medicine.

That dedication has now been recognised with a national award: the Community Service Medal from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save