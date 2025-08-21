Dr Brendon Eade received the Community Service Medal from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners after serving his Te Aroha community for 20 years. Photo / Tom Eley
Despite earning national acclaim as a champion bagpiper, Te Aroha GP Dr Brendon Eade has devoted the past two decades to the quieter craft of rural medicine.
That dedication has now been recognised with a national award: the Community Service Medal from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners(RNZCGP).
The medal was presented to community medicine specialist GPs who had insight into the challenges and healthcare trends affecting their communities, RNZCGP president Dr Luke Bradford said.
Born and bred in the Waikato, Eade provides a full range of services including cover for the local hospital, rest homes, school clinics, skin clinics and after-hours care as well as being available for palliative care patients.
He has also been a teacher of fourth- and sixth-year medical students, a teacher of GP registrars and was a College Medical Educator for many years.
The RNZCGP said Eade received the medal because he often went above and beyond, but Eade said that was the duty of all GPs when dealing with their patients.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m doing anything more special than any of my other GP colleagues. I think we all grow and develop relationships.”
A natural curiosity for science and people led him to become a doctor, but “piping” came first, as music runs strong in Eade’s family: sister Kristin is an artist teacher of flute at the New Zealand School of Music.