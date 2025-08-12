Advertisement
Te Aroha crash victim named as Semisi He, 48, of Waitoa

Waikato Herald
Emergency services were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash on Stanley Rd South at 1.40pm on June 13. Photo / Bevan Conley

The victim of a June 13 fatal crash in Te Aroha was Semisi He, 48, of Waitoa.

“Our thoughts remain with those close to him at this difficult time,” police said today.

Emergency services were sent to the two-vehicle crash on Stanley Rd South at 1.40pm on June 13.

Three

