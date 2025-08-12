Emergency services were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash on Stanley Rd South at 1.40pm on June 13. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Aroha crash victim named as Semisi He, 48, of Waitoa

The victim of a June 13 fatal crash in Te Aroha was Semisi He, 48, of Waitoa.

“Our thoughts remain with those close to him at this difficult time,” police said today.

Emergency services were sent to the two-vehicle crash on Stanley Rd South at 1.40pm on June 13.

Three other patients were assessed at the scene, with two patients in a serious condition and one patient in a moderate condition.

Hato Hone St John said two helicopters and three ambulances attended the incident.