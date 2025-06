Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stanley Rd South, Te Aroha.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stanley Rd South, Te Aroha.

One helicopter and two ambulances are at the scene of a serious crash just outside Te Aroha, in the Matamata-Piako District.

Police said officers were responding to a crash at Stanley Rd South, Te Aroha.

“The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 1.40pm.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.”

Police said the road is closed and diversions are in place at McCabe Rd and Waihou Rd.