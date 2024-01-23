Although 2023 was not a record wet year, Taupō still had rainfall events like the one that flooded the racecourse in January.

Taupō's weather in 2023 was generally wet overall, with temperatures mostly close to the average.

In fact, the town’s weather last year was considerably better than that of our northern and eastern neighbours because the area did not suffer the extremes of vigorous systems that passed nearby.

When Cyclone Gabrielle passed close to the region from February 11 to 15, the major effect in Taupō was the wind, which gusted 61km/h on February 13, and up to 78km/h on February 14.

Those were the windiest days recorded during 2023, and the rain was not an issue with 27mm recorded on February 13.

During January, a near-record monthly rainfall of 242.5mm fell, with a 48-hour record of 168mm on January 27 and 28.

On January 28, 87mm of this fell, making it the wettest day of 2023.

The rainfall record for January in Taupō wasn’t beaten last year, and remains at 350mm in 2011.

The year produced 1389mm of rain on 161 wet days, making it the fourth-wettest year for Taupō.

The wettest year on record was 2022, when 1747mm of rain fell on 165 days. Before that, the most rain fell in 2017 (1620.7mm over 171 days), and 2008 (1489.5mm over 138 days).

The temperatures recorded in Taupō were close to average in 2023.

The maximum average temperature was 17.5C, with the hottest day on February 4 recording 28C. The minimum air temperature averaged 7C, with the coldest night of -4.2C registered on August 29.

There were 48 frosts during the winter months, the heaviest being -7C on August 23.

Taupō's daily average temperature for the year was 12.4C.

All in all, Taupō experienced a year of weather that was somewhat less extreme than our unfortunate neighbours!

The 2023 year in summary:

Total rainfall: 1389mm over 161 days

Average daily maximum temperature: 17.5C (hottest day 28C on February 4)

Average daily minimum temperature: 7C (coldest night -4.2C on August 29)

Average daily temperature: 12.4C

Number of frosts recorded: 48 (average 70) with the heaviest minus -7C on August 23

Maximum wind gust: 78km/h on February 14

