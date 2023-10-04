Patrick Bohan (left) and Toni Sullivan from Centre Stage Taupō both won awards at TheatreFest 2023.

Centre Stage Taupō has won two awards at a national one-act play showcase.

The team of four travelled to the TheatreFest two-day event in Christchurch last month, and walked away with an excellence in acting award for Toni Sullivan and a Soundscape and Sound Effects award for Patrick Bohan.

First, they had to clear the local and regional competitions to become one of just nine companies in the final.

Adjudicators viewed each performance in the first two heats, before convening and putting through the successful theatre groups.

Remarkably, three of those finalists, including Centre Stage, came from the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regionals.

The next challenge was fundraising for the trip, as the company only had two weeks’ notice before the competition.

Centre Stage put out a call for help on Facebook, and Sullivan said the response from the community was heartening.

“It was pretty amazing.

“The community just got in behind it- the theatre community, the wider community and the mayoral fund.

“The outpouring of support was incredible.”

And so, the two actors, Toni Sullivan and Eliana Kemp, as well as director Fiona McDonald and lighting and sound technician Patrick Bohan, made the trip to Christchurch.

However, the day began with a sad start as the team learned of the passing of Sue Goldsmith, Sullivan’s former drama teacher and the driving force behind Centre Stage becoming involved in one-act plays after a long hiatus.

Ultimately, they decided the best way to pay tribute to her was to make the journey to TheatreFest.

Even more fitting was coming away with two awards, said Sullivan.

“There were tears for sure- especially after losing Sue.”

To say thank you to the donors who made the trip possible, there will be a one-off performance of the award-winning version of Nine by Jane Shepard.

The public are also welcome to attend the show, a chilling tale of two women, chained to a wall in an unknown location, and the mind games they play to survive.

Doors will open at Centre Stage Taupō at 6.30pm for a 7.15pm start on October 26, with koha entry.





