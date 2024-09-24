The track is easy with elevated views from the uphill sections. The water was clear with the stones and gravel of the riverbed clearly visible but there were many comments about the exposed rocks and beach-like appearance of the opposite foreshore, courtesy of the low river level.

Taupō's Monday Walkers hike from Spa Park to Huka Falls.

Greenery, in the form of old man pines, kowhais, whauwhaupaku or five finger, harakeke and kōhūhū bordered the path but so did an unwelcome selection of blackberry, gorse, broom and Himalayan honeysuckle.

It was great to see the Greening Taupō's old and new native plantings taking hold at Hipapatua on the opposite bank.

Riroriro serenaded us with their clear and beautiful song but some walkers also heard the screech of an early migrating cuckoo.

Hopefully the riroriro can protect its nest and eggs from these brood parasites. A large crane and building work shrouded in sheets of white plastic commandeered the Huka Lodge site.

Apparently, the new entrance and other renovation work are due for completion in December.

We reached the falls early enough to avoid the usual bustle of tourists. Perhaps they were all on the jam-packed jet boat that made a noisy and cheerful appearance zipping around the base of the main fall.

Once again, the river level was cause for comment, with several smaller falls tumbling over usually concealed rocks in the narrowed section before the bridge.

On our return walk we split into groups and returned on a variety of tracks to the hot pool at Otumuheke at the base of the park.

A year 2000 council document suggests thousands of people walk the Spa Thermal Park-Huka Falls Walkway each year.

Spa Thermal Park was the name adopted by the Taupō Borough Council in 1972 for an area which seemed to have once been called the Unnamed Domain.

Service groups such as the Jaycees and Lions developed recreational facilities such as the Skateboard Bowl which opened in 1977 here.

Later the Jaycees constructed the Fitness Trail. Enormous piles of dirt mounded by keen adults and children form bike jumps and even today there was a group working on extending the Golf Disc course.

With spring truly sprung and summer soon upon us this is a great time for us locals to get out and enjoy the public tracks and impressive views Taupō is world famous for.

Next week our walk is more uphill and may involve carrying a few buckets. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com.







