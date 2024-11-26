Several streets have convenient pathways down to the Taupō lakefront and we soon walked down one to join the Whangamatā Stream Trail.

Land vested on either side of this stream was vested in the Department of Conservation by a local farmer.

Since then, the Kinloch Community Association, the Whangamatā Stream Trail Committee and local volunteers, with advice and help from the Waikato Regional Council, have worked hard to clear the blackberry, Japanese honeysuckle, broom and other weeds and cut down flowering cherry trees.

They have replaced that unwanted greenery with flaxes, manuka, kōwhai, other natives and beech trees and made an easy and fun trail for walkers and bikers.

Strategically placed in the stream is a waterwheel, a replica of one which once pumped water to a woolshed and farmhouses but now idles gently with an equally strategical channel beside it allowing spawning fish to pass.

Close by we discovered the Fairy Grove. Countless hours have gone into building the colourful little houses that hung from the trees and dotted the forest floor. We even had a swing on the rickety planks, thankfully with no injuries sustained.

This is a very short track, and we were soon making our way through the avenues of rather gloomy, straight-trunked Australian hardwood and back down the Loop Track on the opposite side of the stream.

We detoured through the Te Kowhai Ridge to find a secluded small pond.

Here the ducks were having a wonderful time in the sunshine.

We too found it an irresistible spot to linger in.

A gentle walk through a Bridle Track had us back into the surrounds of another small lake. An Australian coot, many ducks, a pied stilt and even a white-faced heron had made their home here.

It seems both flora and fauna from our transtasman neighbours have also found Kinloch a desirable residence.

We completed the morning with a walk in the sun along the lakeshore.

Next week’s walk is a long one with a watery conclusion. Controlled we trust.

If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com